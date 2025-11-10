© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
San Francisco bids farewell to legendary TV trailblazer

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 10, 2025 at 2:34 PM PST
Photo courtesy of Belva Davis.
Belva Davis, interviewing Coretta Scott King

Earlier today, much of San Francisco’s political and journalistic elite gathered at Grace Cathedral to celebrate the life of Belva Davis, the legendary TV journalist, who died in September. She was 92.

Davis burst onto the scene in the Bay Area in 1966, when she became the first African American woman to become a television reporter on the West Coast.

Davis grew up poor in West Oakland and later Berkeley. She began her career as a freelance writer with African American publications before transitioning to radio and eventually television.

An Emmy Award-winning journalist, Davis reported on the Civil Rights movement, the Black Panthers, Jonestown as well as the AIDS and Crack epidemics. 

During her career, she interviewed major figures, ranging from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Muhammad Ali to Fidel Castro.

She retired in 2012.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
