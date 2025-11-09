© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Swarm of earthquakes reported in Northern California

By Sunni Khalid
Published November 9, 2025 at 7:58 PM PST
Seismic activity rattled the East Bay yesterday (Sunday).

The Sacramento Bee reported that at least 20 earthquakes, ranging from Mill Valley to Half Moon Bay were reported Sunday morning.

The U.S. The Geological Survey said a total of eight earthquakes of at least 2.5 were recorded by noon yesterday. Seven were recorded within the city limits of San Ramon.

The survey said another quake, measuring 2.7, was recorded 27 miles east of San Jose, in an unincorporated area of Stanislaus County.

The largest quakes were the first that were recorded in the series, which struck in San Ramon yesterday morning around 9:30.There were no reported injuries or impacts.
