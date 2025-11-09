Labor agreement struck with UC staff

The University of California professional and technical employees, including laboratory technicians and information technologists, reached a four-year agreement with the university over the weekend.

The University Professional and Technical Employees, which represents 21,000 union members, announced the pact on Saturday.

It calls for, among other things, “significant pay increases,” as well as caps on healthcare premiums and job security.

The Sacramento Bee reports the labor deal comes after 17 months of negotiations and three weeks of mediation between the union and the university.

During the negotiations, the union staged seven days of strikes.

Union leaders said the pact also averts a ratification vote this week by the members that could have prompted a possible strike.

