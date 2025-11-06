© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Homeless advocates protest San Francisco’s RV ban

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 6, 2025 at 7:48 PM PST
RV's parked on Winston Dr., near SFSU and Stonestown Mall, in 2021
Don Barrett
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
RV's parked on Winston Dr., near SFSU and Stonestown Mall, in 2021

Residents living in recreational vehicles in San Francisco rallied Wednesday against the city's ban of long-term RV parking. The ban on RVs went into effect last month.

According to the city there were about 400 RVs parked on city streets as of September.

Under the new policy, the city will tow away vehicles and dismantle them unless the RVs are enrolled in the permit program.

Those vehicles that are enrolled in the program will be exempted for six months. People living in RVs are now toward the top of the wait list to receive permanent supportive housing within the six months before the permit expires.

The city granted permits to 332 RVs last month. Those who did not receive a permit will still be offered a housing spot

But the Coalition on Homelessness, an organization that advocates for unhoused populations, says that the city undercounted the number of RVs and did not notify every RV resident of the new policy.

There are currently no safe parking sites in San Francisco. The only safe parking site for unhoused people living in vehicles was closed earlier this year.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
