Santa Clara County claims Trump administration jeopardizing preparations for Super Bowl

Santa Clara County leaders say the Trump administration is withholding millions of dollars in disaster preparedness funds needed to provide security and staffing for Super Bowl 60.

The game is scheduled next February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. But county officials warn that the costs for hosting the event – combined with an existing budget deficit and major federal funding losses – will be significant.

San Jose Spotlight reports projected costs could impact the Emergency Operations Center, the county's decision-making hub during terror attacks and major disasters.

Early last month, the county filed a lawsuit with nearly 30 local governments challenging federal efforts to impose what they call "unlawful" conditions on disaster preparedness funds from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

Officials say the Trump administration is demanding they align with immigration enforcement policies and abandon diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as a condition of funding.

A hearing for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for November 19.

