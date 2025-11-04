Special election may pave the way for redrawing Congressional districts

Polling stations around the state opened at 7:00 this morning for a special election, where voters will decide the fate of Proposition 50.

If approved, Prop 50 would redraw maps for Congressional districts, which could net the Democrats five more seats in Washington.

Today’s special election was prompted by President Trump's efforts to get Texas and other states to redraw their districts more favorably to the Republican party before next year’s mid-terms.

The Secretary of State’s office said that nearly seven million ballots have already been cast , most through mail-in voting. Results from most polls indicate that voters are likely to approve Prop 50.

Polls are scheduled to close tonight at 8:00.

List of polling stations.https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place/