Early poll results show overwhelming support for Proposition 50

Initial poll results last night showed California voters strongly supporting the passage of Proposition 50, which would lead to redrawing the state’s Congressional maps before next year’s mid-term elections.

With nearly a quarter of the votes counted, supporters of Prop 50 were leading opponents by about 61 percent to 38 percent.

If approved, Democrats could increase their number of California’s 52 Congressional seats from 43 to 48.

Both sides raised more than an estimated 200 million dollars for the special election.

