Covered California enrollment begins Saturday

According to the agency, nearly two million Californians receive their health insurance through the program.

Open enrollment allows residents to sign up, renew or shop for new health insurance plans.The enrollment period opens amid uncertainty about the enhanced federal premium tax credits that make health coverage more affordable. Those credits are set to expire on December 31, unless Congress acts to renew them.

Covered California officials say monthly premiums could increase by 97 percent for more than 1.7 million residents if the tax credits are not renewed. Nearly 92 percent of enrollees currently receive some form of financial assistance.

Tax credits pay for a portion, or all, of an individual’s insurance premium through Covered California, depending on income level.