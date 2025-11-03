© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Covered California enrollment begins Saturday

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 3, 2025 at 12:43 PM PST
California's State Capital Building in Sacramento
City Year
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
California's State Capital Building in Sacramento

According to the agency, nearly two million Californians receive their health insurance through the program.

Open enrollment allows residents to sign up, renew or shop for new health insurance plans.The enrollment period opens amid uncertainty about the enhanced federal premium tax credits that make health coverage more affordable. Those credits are set to expire on December 31, unless Congress acts to renew them.

Covered California officials say monthly premiums could increase by 97 percent for more than 1.7 million residents if the tax credits are not renewed. Nearly 92 percent of enrollees currently receive some form of financial assistance.

Tax credits pay for a portion, or all, of an individual’s insurance premium through Covered California, depending on income level.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
