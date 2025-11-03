© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Federal legislation would ban private meetings between utilities, state regulators

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 3, 2025 at 2:20 PM PST
PG&E crew repairs a downed power line
Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
PG&E crew repairs a downed power line

Congressman Josh Harder introduced legislation last week that would prohibit private or undisclosed meetings between California utility companies and state regulators.

The Curb Private Utilities Corruption, or CPUC Act, would require the California Public Utilities Commission to make all interactions with the utilities it regulates publicly available online.  

Harder, a Democrat, whose district covers most of San Joaquin County, noted that PG&E raised rates six times last year while earning nearly two-and-a-half billion dollars in profits and is now seeking additional increases through 2030.

PG&E stated that residential electric rates have decreased three times since 2024, which the company says offsets the increases mentioned by Harder. The company also says that processes are in place regarding transparency.

Harder says that this bill is part of his broader push to hold utilities accountable. He is also leading legislation to limit companies like PG&E to one rate hike per year, according to his office.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
