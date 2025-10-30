San Mateo Supervisors move to appoint new sheriff

In a special meeting on Tuesday, San Mateo supervisors voted 3-2 to make a long-term appointment for the next sheriff, rather than hold a special election.

This comes two weeks after the board unanimously removed Corpus from office and on the same day that a judge rejected Corpus’s appeal to be reinstated.

The decision to make a long-term appointment was supported by the sheriff's unions.

The Board has until November 13th to vet and interview candidates and make the appointment.