New California law protects street vendors’ personal information from law enforcement

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Street Vendor Protection Act this month, creating new privacy protections for street vendors. State Senator Maria Elena Durazo authored the bill.

“Many street vendors with business licenses live in constant fear they will lose their livelihood and ability to support their families,” said Durazo.

The bill will protect vendors’ personal information — including their names, home addresses, and driver's license numbers — from being shared with law enforcement without a warrant or subpoena.

Health departments and hospitals will also have to accept alternate forms of ID, like the Individual Taxpayer ID, in place of Social Security numbers.

Additionally, city and county departments will be prohibited from asking for fingerprints, immigration status, or criminal history when issuing vending permits.

The law will take effect January 1, 2026. Local agencies will be required to destroy any personal information they have about street vendors by March 1, 2026.