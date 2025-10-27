Alameda County poised to spend millions on local food banks, meals

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors GAVE 10 million dollars to food security programs last week, including the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

The ongoing federal shutdown and deep cuts to the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, or SNAP, could delay monthly payments for current recipients.

The Board of Supervisors move is aimed at mitigating the expected loss of about 70 million dollars in SNAP funding.

The Oaklandside reports the Board of Supervisors has already allocated 16-and-a-half million dollars for food assistance. Some of that money comes from Measure W Essential County Services funds.

According to the County's Department of Workforce and Benefits Administration, about 180,000 people in Alameda County are enrolled in CalFresh.

