Weiner announces House bid for seat held by Pelosi

Donate
KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 23, 2025 at 8:09 PM PDT
State Senator Scott Weiner
Funcrunch Photo
/
Wikimedia Commons
State Senator Scott Weiner

State Senator Scott Weiner announced earlier this week that he will be running next year for Congress in California’s 11th district – the same seat held by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Weiner told SF Gate that “the world has changed” and added that San Francisco needs “foward-looking leadership” to stand up against the Trump administration.

The 55-year old Weiner had previously indicated that he would wait until Pelosi retired before running for Congress.

The 85-year old Pelosi was first elected to Congress nearly 40 years ago. The former House Speaker hasn’t indicated if she will seek another term.

Politico reports that Pelosi will make a formal decision after California’s special election on November 4th.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
