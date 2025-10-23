Weiner announces House bid for seat held by Pelosi

State Senator Scott Weiner announced earlier this week that he will be running next year for Congress in California’s 11th district – the same seat held by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Weiner told SF Gate that “the world has changed” and added that San Francisco needs “foward-looking leadership” to stand up against the Trump administration.

The 55-year old Weiner had previously indicated that he would wait until Pelosi retired before running for Congress.

The 85-year old Pelosi was first elected to Congress nearly 40 years ago. The former House Speaker hasn’t indicated if she will seek another term.