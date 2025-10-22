Trump sending ICE and Border Patrol agents to Bay Area

More than 100 members of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol are being sent to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the federal agents will start arriving tomorrow (Thursday) and be stationed at the Coast Guard Base Alameda.

The arrival of the federal forces sets up a showdown between the Trump administration and Governor Gavin Newsom.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said he opposes the deployment of federal troops in his city, saying they won’t help the city’s fight against drugs.

Trump has sent federal forces into Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland and Washington, D.C. in recent weeks, to help deal with crime – even though all of the cities have recently seen reductions in overall crime.