Lurie condemns Trump order to send federal forces to the Bay Area

One hundred federal officers arrived this morning at the Coast Guard Station Alameda, making good on a threat by President Trump to do so.

The move to send in more US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and Border Patrol members has been condemned by local leaders.

Flanked by city officials, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie yesterday condemned the move, alleging that the Trump administration is attempting to terrorize residents and provoke a violent reaction.

“Having the military posted in front of our schools, stores and restaurants will hinder our progress and let chaos get in the way of our recovery. It cuts off families from income, cuts off children from the food and social services that they need, and stops people from reporting crime and taking their sick loved ones to the hospital. This doesn’t make our city safer, it terrorizes our communities.”

Lurie signed an executive order to coordinate his government’s response to the presence of federal agents on city streets. It bolsters support of local immigrant communities and coordinates local law enforcement with the city’s Department of Emergency Management.