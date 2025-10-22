© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
California commits to the 'science of reading' in new law

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published October 22, 2025 at 2:14 PM PDT
One girl reads a book, while two others look on
Thirdman
/
Pexels

Assembly Bill 1454 marks a turning point in California in a long-running debate over how to teach kids to read.

For decades, educators have been teaching students to recognize words visually. But researchers now say it’s more effective to have kids sound words out rather than memorize them — they call it the “Science of Reading.”

This law will give teachers more training and update the state’s list of approved textbooks and materials — all to prioritize a phonics-based approach.

And the stakes are high. More than half of third graders in California can’t read at grade level.

Previous versions of this bill failed due to opposition, including from California’s largest teachers union, which wanted to make sure teachers had flexibility in their classrooms. Others had concerns about phonics’ effectiveness for English language learners.

But this time around, the bill passed the state Senate unanimously. In part because it includes carve-outs for English language learners and also because it doesn’t make phonics instruction mandatory. Teachers will still be able to decide what works best for their students.
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
