Former NFL star dies in police custody

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said yesterday (Monday) a former NFL football star died in police custody over the weekend after being arrested.

Oakland police said Doug Martin was arrested early Saturday morning at a home in the Chabot Park neighborhood in the Oakland Hills.

In a statement, the OPD said officers arrived on the scene and determined Martin was involved in the burglary. They added that after a brief struggle, Martin was taken into custody and became unresponsive. He later died at a local hospital.

Martin’s death is being investigated as a homicide by OPD, as well as the department’s internal affairs bureau. The Oakland Police Commission, the city's Community Police Review Agency, and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, are also involved in the probe, which is standard policy for in-custody deaths.

The officers involved in Martin’s arrest have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The 36-year-old Martin was born in Oakland. He played football at Boise State and was a first-round draft choice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. An All-Pro running back, Martin retired after playing the 2018 regular season with the Oakland Raiders.

