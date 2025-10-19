Trump vows to send National Guard to San Francisco

President Donald Trump yesterday vowed to deploy National Guard troops to San Francisco.

Trump made the remarks in a nationally-televised interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. The President didn’t say when he would send in federal troops, but he added that, unlike Chicago, San Francisco wanted federal troops.

Trump called San Francisco one of the greatest cities in the world, until 15 years ago, when “it went wrong, it went woke.”Trump has sent federalized troops into Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago – all Democratic-led cities – in recent weeks.

Later in the interview, Trump said he was considering invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow the President to use military force against Americans.Trump’s statements came a day after massive “No Kings” rallies in more than 2,700 cities and towns across the country.