© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kaiser strike over, union and management return to contract talks

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 19, 2025 at 9:55 PM PDT
Ted Eytan
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Registered nurses and other unionized health care workers at more than 500 Kaiser Permanente hospitals and clinics in California, Oregon and Hawaii agreed to end a five-day strike yesterday as planned and return to the bargaining table on a new contract.

The coalition of unions, represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP), has been advocating for increased wages, better retirement benefits and more robust staffing at Kaiser health care centers. But Kaiser Permanente said in a statement that the main issue was wages.

The union coalition represents the roughly 31,000 employees in a range of positions that include pharmacists, optometrists, physical and speech therapists, lab technicians and more who walked off the job on Tuesday. 

The unions called for a five-day work stoppage lasting through yesterday. In the Bay Area, workers went on strike and picketed at Oakland Medical Center and Santa Clara Medical Center.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid