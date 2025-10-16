Minor quake shakes the East Bay and beyond

An earthquake rumbled through the Bay Area earlier today on the eve of the 36th anniversary of the devastating Loma Prieta earthquake.

T he United States Geological Survey said the quake measured three-point-one on the Richter Scale, with the epicenter being underneath the UC-Berkeley campus.

No injuries or damage have been reported. B ut tremors from this morning’s quake were felt as far away as Santa Rosa, Lodi, Petaluma and Sunnyvale.