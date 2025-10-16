Minor quake shakes the East Bay and beyond
An earthquake rumbled through the Bay Area earlier today on the eve of the 36th anniversary of the devastating Loma Prieta earthquake.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake measured three-point-one on the Richter Scale, with the epicenter being underneath the UC-Berkeley campus.
No injuries or damage have been reported. But tremors from this morning’s quake were felt as far away as Santa Rosa, Lodi, Petaluma and Sunnyvale.
The quake occurred less than an hour before The Great California Shakeout earthquake preparedness drills. Nearly 10-and-a-half million people were scheduled to participate in the statewide exercise.