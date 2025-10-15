© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Supervisor Chen introduces amendments to SF family zoning plan

KALW | By Anna Gabriella Casalme
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:53 PM PDT
Kurt Kaiser
/
Wikimedia Commons

Supervisor Chen will bring her “Residential Tenant Protections” legislation to the Board of Supervisors next week.

Her office says that Mayor Lurie has made it easier for developers to build more housing. The proposed amendments aim to “provide the strongest possible protections” for tenants.

The legislation will stop neighborhoods with a history of displacement from being upzoned. It will also strengthen protections for family sized units.

She’s also requesting an analysis of the budget to ensure that the city’s affordable housing goals are being funded and met.

The Mayor’s office did not respond in time to our request for comment.
Anna Gabriella Casalme
Anna Gabriella Casalme (she/her) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
