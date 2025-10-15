San Mateo County Sheriff ousted

After less than three years in office, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus was officially removed from her post at a special Board of Supervisors meeting last night.

The Board unanimously voted to oust Corpus, "effective immediately.”

The vote was the last stage in the Board's months-long process to remove her on charges of nepotism and other official misconduct.

This is the first time an elected sheriff has been removed in California.

Corpus denied the allegations. She argued that she was being targeted for her Latina identity and for trying to modernize the Sheriff's Office.