Thousands of Kaiser employees begin five-day strike

Strikers are picketing outside of three Kaiser locations in Northern California: Oakland Medical Center, Santa Clara Medical Center, and Roseville Medical Center.

The strike comes after months of failed negotiations between the union and the health care company. Kaiser is offering a 21.5 percent wage increase over the next four years, as well as enhanced medical and retiree benefits. They say their offer is competitive, and that anything more would require them to raise rates for customers.

But the union wants a 25 percent wage increase. They say years of wage freezes alongside increasing inflation has negatively impacted workers and patient care. They also want better staff-to-patient ratios, and more control over scheduling.

They say Kaiser can afford to give them what they want, pointing to the company’s 66 billion dollars in unrestricted cash and investments.

Nurse midwives, nurse anesthetists, physician assistants, acupuncturists, and rehab therapists are joining the strike in Northern California . Facilities where they are staffed will be affected by the walkout.

But, Kaiser says it’s been preparing for the strike for months, and that its hospitals, medical offices, and pharmacies will remain open. The strike ends on Sunday, October 19.