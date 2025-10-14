Newsom OKs regional transit sale tax for 2026 Bay Area ballot

Senate Bill 63, also known as the Connect Bay Area Act, adds a regional measure on the 2026 ballot to Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Francisco counties.

If approved by voters, the 14-year sales tax would be directly distributed to transit agencies. That would be a half-cent tax in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties and one cent in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Standard reports BART, the Alameda/Contra Costa Transit District, Muni, Caltrain, the San Francisco Bay Ferry and Golden Gate Transit would be the primary beneficiaries of the sales tax.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission – a region-wide planning body for transit – estimated agencies could be facing a nearly billion-dollar budget shortfall at the beginning of fiscal year 2027.

If the measure passes, it could generate enough revenue to close the deficits and keep services running.

