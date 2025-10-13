Salesforce founder backtracks on comments backing National Guard deployment

Salesforce founder Marc Benioff appears to be walking back comments he made last week in which he welcomed the deployment of National Guard troops to San Francisco.

The billionaire tech baron and philanthropist praised President Donald Trump and suggested the troops could help fight crime.

Salesforce opens its annual three-day " Dreamforce" conference today at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

Benioff’s statements came in the wake of Trump's deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. The President has also threatened to send them to other cities controlled by Democrats, including San Francisco.

Benioff said San Francisco needs an additional 1,000 officers. That’s above the roughly 1,500 the police department currently has.

Benioff’s comments drew a swift rebuke from city leadership.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said he trusts the San Francisco Police Department and the sheriff's office to keep people safe during the Dreamforce conference.

