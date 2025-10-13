Homelessness increasing in Santa Clara County

A startling trend has hit Santa Clara County over the past two years -- more people have fallen into homelessness for the first time and can't find a way out.

San Jose Spotlight reports Santa Clara County's 2025 point-in-time count found more than 4,600 people have been homeless for a year or longer – with a disabling condition that makes maintaining work or housing difficult, known as chronic homelessness.

That's a 21 percent increase from 2023, when there were about 3,800 chronically homeless residents county-wide.

The county surveyed about 1,500 people as part of the report to better understand their circumstances.

The loss of a job or income is the primary reason people report becoming homeless. Divorce or breakups are also contributors, and some people reported becoming homeless due to an eviction or rent increase.

Over the past decade, the county's total homelessness has gone up more than 60 percent.

