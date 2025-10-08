© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland police chief resigns, effective in December

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:12 PM PDT
Oakland Police Department headquarters
Gregory Veen
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland Police Department headquarters

The City of Oakland is looking for another police chief.

Floyd Mitchell announced earlier today (Wednesday) that he intends to resign on December 5th.

A former police chief in Lubbock, Texas, Mitchell was hired by former Oakland mayor Sheng Thao in March of 2024.

In an emailed statement, Mitchell said he's committed to working with Mayor Barbara Lee and Oakland's city administrator Jestin Johnson to select an interim chief.

The Oaklandside reports Mitchell didn't give a reason for his departure or say what his future plans might be. He served half of his three-year term.

Mayor Lee thanked Mitchell for his leadership and said that during his tenure, the city experienced significant reductions in crime.

Mitchell is the ninth permanent or interim police chief to lead OPD in the last 10 years.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
