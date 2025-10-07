Report: Multiple reasons to remove embattled San Mateo County sheriff

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors received a 42-page written opinion on recommending that Sheriff Christina Corpus should be removed from her job.

Retired Judge James Emerson concluded that there are multiple grounds that give the Board the authority to remove Corpus. These include neglecting her duties as sheriff by engaging in retaliation against multiple sheriff's office employees and misusing public funds by having a conflict of interest in the hiring of her former chief of staff.

The letter comes more than a month after a two-week hearing which featured dozens of witness testimonies and gave Corpus the opportunity to defend herself. The administrative hearing was one of the final stages in the San Mateo County Board's effort to remove Corpus.

However, Corpus believes the Board's process of conducting the removal is "unconstitutional, corrupt, and fundamentally unfair," she said in a statement following the release of Emerson's letter.

The Board of Supervisors has 30 days to hold a public meeting to decide whether to put the final stamp of approval on ousting Corpus.

