San Jose City Council approves pay raise for police

San Jose officials have approved a pay raise for police officers through 2029.

The City Council's unanimous decision on Tuesday will cost taxpayers roughly 46 million dollars in wage hikes for officers represented by the San Jose Police Officers' Association over the next three years.

San Jose Spotlight reports officers will see an overall pay raise of more than 15 percent over the next 39 months. The agreement will go through 2029-30. Officials want to use the city's salaries and benefits reserve to cover some of this year's costs during the upcoming midyear budget review.

Council members voiced enthusiasm over the deal -- arguing it will make San Jose more competitive in officer recruitment and help shore up a yearslong staffing shortage.

Approval of the agreement comes after the police union in recent months launched scathing rebukes against City Hall and San Jose Police Department leadership over cuts to overtime pay and officer discipline.

