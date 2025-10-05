Newsom signs bill protecting college students from drug-related discipline

Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed legislation that will protect California college students from being academically disciplined, if they receive medical help during a drug or alcohol overdose.

Assembly Bill 602 was authored by San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney. It passed the Legislature with bipartisan support.

The Campus Overdose Prevention Act, takes effect July 1, 2026.

Under the measure, students will be granted limited immunity from suspension or expulsion once per academic term, if they seek or receive emergency medical treatment for an overdose.

To qualify, Haney’s office said students must complete a rehabilitation or educational program such as counseling or drug education.

Haney said the law is intended to remove fear of punishment that can prevent lifesaving calls. Fentanyl-contaminated drugs have fueled a rise in overdose deaths among young people, now the leading cause of death for Americans under 30.

