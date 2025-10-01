© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Marin County Supervisors endorse Prop 50

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 1, 2025 at 2:19 PM PDT
Current map of California's 2nd Congressional District
U.S. Department of the Interior
/
Wikimedia Commons
Current map of California's 2nd Congressional District

Support for Proposition 50 continues to gain momentum.

Yesterday, the Marin County Supervisors became the latest body to endorse Prop 50. The measure has already been put on the ballot of a special election on November 4th.

If approved by voters, it would temporarily shift the authority to change the state’s congressional maps from an independent commission to the state Legislature through 2030.

Marin County's resolution follows similar actions by the boards of supervisors in San Mateo, San Francisco, and Monterey counties.

Currently, Marin County is entirely part of California's District 2. It is represented by Democratic Congressman Jared Huffman.

The new District 2 would include the counties of Marin, Mendocino, Trinity, Humboldt, Del Norte, Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta and Sonoma.

In San Francisco, I’m Sunni Khalid, KALW News.

Proposed congressional maps can be found at https://aelc.assembly.ca.gov/proposed-congressional-map.
Bay Area Headlines
