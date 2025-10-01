© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Federal judge rules San Francisco must make public spaces more accessible

KALW | By Anna Gabriella Casalme
Published October 1, 2025 at 3:12 PM PDT
Washington Square Park in San Francisco, CA.
Daniel J. McKeown
/
Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons
Washington Square Park in San Francisco, CA.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín ordered on Monday that the city inspect all public spaces that have been constructed or altered since 1992.

That’s because they don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city is required to survey and report on their accessibility in the coming weeks.

The judge said that the court found “dozens of violations” in facilities that have undergone new construction or renovation, including the Main Library and the Botanical Gardens.

The ruling follows a lawsuit that was initially filed in 2007 by a woman who uses a wheelchair.
Anna Gabriella Casalme
Anna Gabriella Casalme (she/her) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
