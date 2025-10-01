Federal judge rules San Francisco must make public spaces more accessible

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín ordered on Monday that the city inspect all public spaces that have been constructed or altered since 1992.

That’s because they don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city is required to survey and report on their accessibility in the coming weeks.

The judge said that the court found “dozens of violations” in facilities that have undergone new construction or renovation, including the Main Library and the Botanical Gardens.

The ruling follows a lawsuit that was initially filed in 2007 by a woman who uses a wheelchair.