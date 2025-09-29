Presidio Trust cracking down on parking

The Presidio Trust has had a paid parking program in most public areas of the park since 2007, according to Presidio Trust spokesperson Lisa Petrie. But parking at Inspiration Point Overlook was free.

Soon, visitors in this and all public areas of the park will have to pay two dollars-an-hour or 12 dollars-a-day during the week, and three dollars-an-hour or 15 dollars-a-day on weekends.

At the Presidio Golf Course, older meters can be found in the parking lot, but they haven’t been regularly enforced. That should change with the installation of new pay-by-plate meters. This will allow visitors to use their phones to pay for parking.

Chief Park Officer, Travis Beck, said in an emailed statement that the Presidio doesn’t get annual support like other parks do. So, charging for parking is an important source of income. The money generated goes right back into the Park for maintenance and improvements to roadways and bike paths.

