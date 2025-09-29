© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Napa County inaugurates mobile health services

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:10 PM PDT
Napa County
/
Wikimedia Commons

Napa County literally rolled out its new mobile health vehicle yesterday (Monday) so people can more easily sign up for insurance and other types of care.

The "Be Well Mobile Services" is an RV-type vehicle that is designed to give people immediate access to a broad range of services, the county's Health and Human Services Agency said in a news release.

The vehicle will be parked at the Sullivan Parking Lot K at the corner of Third and Coombs streets in Napa on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County staff will be on hand to help people with eligibility determinations, quick health screenings, referrals and onsite or same-day connections to Medi-Cal, CalFresh benefits, CalWORKs, WIC benefits, food and nutrition services, behavioral health services, in-home supportive services, veterans benefit services and seasonal vaccinations, among other things.
