Giants fire manager Bob Melvin

The San Francisco Giants are searching for their third new manager in three seasons after they fired skipper Bob Melvin earlier today.

The 63-year-old Melvin hails from Palo Alto and has managed five major league teams during his career, including 11 seasons with the Athletics. He led the A’s to three American League West division titles, including their last one five years ago.

The decision to let go of Melvin was expected after the Giants faded out of playoff contention late in the season. Overall, the Giants finished two games under .500 during Melvin’s tenure.