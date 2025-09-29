© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Giants fire manager Bob Melvin

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 29, 2025 at 1:16 PM PDT
Bob Melvin has been let go as manager of the Giants after two seasons.
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons
Bob Melvin has been let go as manager of the Giants after two seasons.

The San Francisco Giants are searching for their third new manager in three seasons after they fired skipper Bob Melvin earlier today.

The 63-year-old Melvin hails from Palo Alto and has managed five major league teams during his career, including 11 seasons with the Athletics. He led the A’s to three American League West division titles, including their last one five years ago.

The decision to let go of Melvin was expected after the Giants faded out of playoff contention late in the season. Overall, the Giants finished two games under .500 during Melvin’s tenure.

Buster Posey, the Giants’ president of baseball operations, said the move was made in the best interests of the team.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
