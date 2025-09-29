BART increasing service to keep up with increased rider demand

BART trains have gotten a little longer thanks to recent ridership gains, the transit agency announced yesterday (Monday).

All trains on the Yellow Line from Antioch to the San Francisco International Airport grew from eight cars to nine.

The Yellow Line is BART's most popular but BART officials said they also added cars to some trains on the Red, Blue and Green lines, which will now feature four eight-car trains during the morning and evening peak hours in order to increase rider capacity.

BART's ridership in August increased by 10 percent compared with the same month last year and so far this year its busiest days were in September.

BART officials said in a news release the highest daily ridership total of the year was on September 10, when nearly 220,000 riders hopped on a train.

BART said the ridership increases coincide with its effort to improve safety, cleanliness and the overall rider experience.

