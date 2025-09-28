Oakland Police Commission approves changes to OPD pursuit rules

The decision by the commission last week came at the request of OPD Chief Floyd Mitchell. The Oaklandside reports three major changes to the pursuit policy.

The first, reinstating language that an officer or supervisor not be criticized for ending a chase. Second, OPD officers only need to notify a supervisor after a chase has already begun. And lastly, rescinding a special order requiring officers to end a chase if a suspect’s vehicle reaches or exceeds 50 miles-per hour.

Mitchell didn’t need the approval of the commission to revise the pursuit rules. But he told The Oaklandside he appreciated their support of the changes.The OPD chief did not say when the new pursuit policy would go into effect.