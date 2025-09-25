More Santa Clara County residents report first time homelessness than ever before

Santa Clara County released its 2025 point-in-time count report yesterday.

In a survey of more than 1,500 unhoused people in Santa Clara County, nearly 60 percent of them were experiencing homelessness for the first time. That's almost double what it was in 2023.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents said losing a job, or income was the reason they became unhoused. Twelve percent said it was because of an eviction or rent increase. Only three cities in the county — San Jose, Los Gatos and Mountain View — have rent control policies.

The data also shows that more people are staying homeless for longer. The number of people who have been unhoused for at least a year and are living in shelters has increased 56 percent since 2023.

Seventy percent of unhoused people are unsheltered, with nearly half living in a car or RV, and about a quarter sleeping outside.

You can find a link to the full report at our website, KALW.org .