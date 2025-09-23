State council on disabilities issues survey seeking public input

The State Council on Developmental Disabilities, of SCDD, is asking people to fill out a survey as it plans the future.

The SCDD is an independent, federally-funded agency that works to make sure the needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are being met.Right now, the agency is seeking input as it creates its five-year plan. The survey asks questions about the kinds of barriers people in this community face around the state’s existing service systems, resources that would be helpful to access, and more.The deadline for completing this survey is October 15.

Surveys are available in English, Vietnamese and Spanish. You can also get assistance in completing the survey by contacting the agency. For more information, go to KALW.org

For support filling out the survey, call: (916) 263-7919 or email: StatePlan@scdd.

