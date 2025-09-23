© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State council on disabilities issues survey seeking public input

KALW | By Rachel Longan
Published September 23, 2025 at 2:24 PM PDT
Bill 2164 solidifies funding that increases accessibility for the disabled.
Andi Weiland
/
Creative Commons
Bill 2164 solidifies funding that increases accessibility for the disabled.

The State Council on Developmental Disabilities, of SCDD, is asking people to fill out a survey as it plans the future.

The SCDD is an independent, federally-funded agency that works to make sure the needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are being met.Right now, the agency is seeking input as it creates its five-year plan. The survey asks questions about the kinds of barriers people in this community face around the state’s existing service systems, resources that would be helpful to access, and more.The deadline for completing this survey is October 15.

Surveys are available in English, Vietnamese and Spanish. You can also get assistance in completing the survey by contacting the agency. For more information, go to KALW.org

For support filling out the survey, call: (916) 263-7919 or email: StatePlan@scdd.
