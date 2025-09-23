Santa Cruz County set to enact world’s first ban on filtered cigarettes

The first filtered cigarette sales ban in the world will go into effect in Santa Cruz County, beginning in 2027.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted last October to adopt the ban – on the condition that at least two other local governments pass similar measures.

That requirement was met this year when the city of Santa Cruz approved a ban on June 24 . The city of Capitola followed earlier this month.

The ordinances will take effect in unincorporated areas and the cities of Santa Cruz and Capitola. Enforcement of the sales ban will begin January 1, 2027, in the county and the City of Santa Cruz. Capitola will begin enforcement on July 1, 2027.

Cigarette butts are the single most common form of litter on earth, with the World Health Organization estimating four-and-a-half trillion discarded annually.

County officials explained the new policies are intended to reduce tobacco filter pollution, lower cleanup costs, and support businesses that depend on a clean environment.

County officials said filters have no proven health benefit to smokers.

