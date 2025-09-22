© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Report: BART ridership continues to rebound from COVID shutdown

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 22, 2025 at 2:47 PM PDT
Rush hour commuters crowd BART platform yesterday at the Embarcadero station
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW
Rush hour commuters crowd BART platform yesterday at the Embarcadero station

BART officials attribute the substantial increase in ridership to new programs taking effect, large public events throughout the month, and the agency's efforts to make the service more attractive.

In August, nearly five million riders used the system, making it the busiest month since the initial slowdown in 2020. 

The COVID-19 pandemic, changes to commuting patterns, and more individuals working remotely were factors that brought much of BART's ridership to record lows in 2020. The agency has yet to return to its pre-2020 levels, but recent highs are a welcome sight for officials.

If ridership were to remain at the same August levels for the remainder of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, officials predict a potential 26 million dollar addition to their net fare revenues.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid