Report: BART ridership continues to rebound from COVID shutdown

BART officials attribute the substantial increase in ridership to new programs taking effect, large public events throughout the month, and the agency's efforts to make the service more attractive.

In August, nearly five million riders used the system, making it the busiest month since the initial slowdown in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic, changes to commuting patterns, and more individuals working remotely were factors that brought much of BART's ridership to record lows in 2020. The agency has yet to return to its pre-2020 levels, but recent highs are a welcome sight for officials.

If ridership were to remain at the same August levels for the remainder of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, officials predict a potential 26 million dollar addition to their net fare revenues.