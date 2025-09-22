Newsom signs law rolling back state’s cannabis tax

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law earlier today that rolls back the 25-percent tax on cannabis.

The bill was introduced in February by Assemblymember Matt Haney, of San Francisco. Under the legislation, the state will return to a 15-percent tax on cannabis products starting next month through 2028.

The tax rate was set to increase under a part of Newsom’s budget passed three years ago, as a way to make up for lost revenues.

California has the largest legal regulated cannabis industry in the world, but

Illegal sales make up 60 percent of the state’s total market.

Haney said the legislation was needed to give the state’s legal cannabis industry a fair chance to compete against the untaxed and illegal cannabis markets.