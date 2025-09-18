© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Report: SF Human Rights Commission squandered millions

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 18, 2025 at 1:49 PM PDT
San Francisco City Hall
San Francisco's Human Rights Commission abused millions of dollars in public funds between 2020 and 2024.

That’s according to an audit by the city controller's office released earlier this week.

The report follows allegations of former executive director of the HRC, Sheryl Davis, misusing department funding. Davis resigned from the position following the allegations last year.

The Human Rights Commission works under the San Francisco's Mayor's Office in service of the city's anti-discrimination laws.

The report concluded that the HRC spent more than four-and-a-half million dollars on ineligible, or likely ineligible payments, disregarding city purchasing rules and evading scrutiny from city oversight agencies.

The report also found that the department made improper payments to personally benefit Davis.

The HRC acting executive director reviewed the report and has not disputed its findings.
