Proposed bill could make up for lost federal funding in scientific research

State Senator Scott Weiner and Assemblymember Jose Luis Solache Jr. introduced Senate Bill 607 this week. They say it’s meant to counter President Trump’s cuts to scientific research at California Universities.

The Trump administration has already suspended nearly $600 million in research grants to UCLA and is threatening to cut even more.

SB 607 would create the California Foundation for Science and Health Research, funded through 23 billion dollars in bonds. The foundation would give money to universities, companies, and health care organizations in California for scientific and health care research and development.

If it’s approved by state lawmakers, it’ll go to California voters in the November 2026 election.

The proposal is backed by both the University of California and United Auto Workers Local 4811, the union that represents more than 48,000 workers across UC.

