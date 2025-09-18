California releases vaccine recommendations, ahead of federal restrictions

Vaccines will soon be more accessible to residents in California.

Yester day , state health officials issued vaccination guidelines that are different than the CDC’s. And Governor Newsom signed a bill that would require insurance plans to cover vaccines that the state endorses.

California now recommends this season’s updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine to anyone six months and older who wants them.

This announcement comes alongside similar recommendations from Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii. Earlier this month , the states formed an inter-state public health partnership, to QUOTE “uphold scientific integrity in public health.”

This takes place just two days ahead of a key meeting where a federal vaccine panel will review the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts anticipate this panel will restrict access to the vaccine.

