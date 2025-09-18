© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

California releases vaccine recommendations, ahead of federal restrictions

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:30 PM PDT
Solo mRNA Vaccine 3
Wikimedia user Spencerbdavis
/
Wikimedia Commons
Solo mRNA Vaccine 3

Vaccines will soon be more accessible to residents in California.

Yesterday, state health officials issued vaccination guidelines that are different than the CDC’s. And Governor Newsom signed a bill that would require insurance plans to cover vaccines that the state endorses.

California now recommends this season’s updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine to anyone six months and older who wants them.

This announcement comes alongside similar recommendations from Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii. Earlier this month, the states formed an inter-state public health partnership, to QUOTE “uphold scientific integrity in public health.”

This takes place just two days ahead of a key meeting where a federal vaccine panel will review the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts anticipate this panel will restrict access to the vaccine.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid