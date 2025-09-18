California releases vaccine recommendations, ahead of federal restrictions
Vaccines will soon be more accessible to residents in California.
Yesterday, state health officials issued vaccination guidelines that are different than the CDC’s. And Governor Newsom signed a bill that would require insurance plans to cover vaccines that the state endorses.
California now recommends this season’s updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine to anyone six months and older who wants them.
This announcement comes alongside similar recommendations from Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii. Earlier this month, the states formed an inter-state public health partnership, to QUOTE “uphold scientific integrity in public health.”
This takes place just two days ahead of a key meeting where a federal vaccine panel will review the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts anticipate this panel will restrict access to the vaccine.