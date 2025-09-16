Special recall election for Supervisor Joel Engardo begins today

Last November, San Francisco voters said yes to Prop K: A ballot measure to close the Great Highway, and turn it into a park. Despite opposition from many of his constituents, Supervisor Joel Engardio supported the measure. Today, voters in Engardio’s district will decide whether or not he should stay in office.

It’s the first ever recall attempt of a sitting San Francisco Supervisor. There are 50,000 registered voters living in District 4, and they’re the only ones voting in the special election.

Results are expected to come in later tonight.