Waymo could be coming soon to Oakland

Waymo’s distinctive white Jaguars could soon be seen ferrying passengers in the East Bay.

The Oaklandside reports the self-driving taxi service has already contacted one member of the Oakland City Council and plans to meet with officials from the city airport about setting up service.

Taxi companies need permission from the Department of Motor Vehicles to operate in Oakland, and the Port of Oakland to operate at the airport. But Jurisdiction for autonomous vehicles rests with the California Public Utilities Commission.

Waymo started offering rides in San Francisco in June. It currently operates in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Miami, with plans for expanding to several other major cities.