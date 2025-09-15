Board of Supervisors poised to approve settlement in suit over homeless policies

And tomorrow, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is likely to finalize an almost three-million dollar settlement of a lawsuit with the Coalition on Homelessness.

The lawsuit was filed in 2022. It alleged that the City unlawfully seized property of persons experiencing homelessness without adequate advanced notice, discarded property the City should have stored under the terms of its “bag and tag” policy, and failed to store the property of persons experiencing homelessness in a way that allowed them to retrieve it.

