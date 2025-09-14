© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Warmer than normal temperatures expected this week in the Bay Area

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 14, 2025 at 7:43 PM PDT
Melinda Young Stuart
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for this week calls for mostly sunny to clear skies.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the low 70s to low 80s on the coast, in the high 60s to mid 80s around the bay, and in the mid to high 80s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the mid 50s to low 60s.

According to the Weather Service, it is expected to turn much warmer early this week, with moderate HeatRisk possible inland through Wednesday.

A pattern change is also possible late in the week.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
