San Jose City Council moves forward with proposal for federal agents to identify themselves

San Jose elected officials are trying to advance a policy that would require all law enforcement officers to identify themselves when working in the city.

According to the Rapid Response Network, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents yesterday arrested one person at a local ICE check-in facility.

San Jose Spotlight reported that San Jose City Council member Peter Ortiz denounced the arrest at a rally yesterday.

Ortiz and three fellow council members want San Jose to adopt a policy that would require all law enforcement to unmask and wear identifying information.

The San Jose Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved the proposal. Now, it moves forward to the full City Council for a vote.